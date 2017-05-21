24°
WATCH: Bangalow billy cart carnage in slow motion

Alina Rylko
| 21st May 2017 5:02 PM Updated: 7:17 PM
WHEN BRONZE IS GOLD: Mother's race entrant Lobke Buhrnann wasn't disappointed with her third place.
WHEN BRONZE IS GOLD: Mother's race entrant Lobke Buhrnann wasn't disappointed with her third place. Alina Rylko

CELEBRITY race winner Pete Timbs claims his victory in the premier event at the Bangalow Billy Cart Derby on Sunday was no Steven Bradbury moment.

The restaurateur claims he still would have won the coveted wooden trophy even if arch rival Blair McDonough - who also appeared on the first series of Big Brother - didn't bow out just hours before the race.

Former Big Brother contestant and owner of The Italian diner, Pete Timbs won the celebrity race.
Former Big Brother contestant and owner of The Italian diner, Pete Timbs won the celebrity race. Alina Rylko

"As far as I know Blair called in and chucked a sickie because his wife had gone into labour, but I think he was actually scared that I would beat him in this race," Mr Timbs said.

The Italian Diner owner said the derby - attended by over 2,000 - was a highlight for the village, fostering good community spirit and providing a show of spectacular stacks.

"I think Bangalow might be the last place in Australia where you can still do a billy cart race without work health and safety hassling you."

Making her race debut, Lobke Buhrnann, 36, donned scrubs to race for Vitality Vet Care said was not discouraged in her placing third (out of three) in the Mother's event.

"My husband made my billy cart, and we're very proud."

Topics:  bangalow billy cart derby big brother pete timbs the italian diner vitality vet care

