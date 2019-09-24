Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GETTING FREAKY?:Frances Allan's video of two coastal carpet pythons entwined, twisting and writhing in a Byron Bay tree caused mass confusion over whether they were reproducing or fighting.
GETTING FREAKY?:Frances Allan's video of two coastal carpet pythons entwined, twisting and writhing in a Byron Bay tree caused mass confusion over whether they were reproducing or fighting. contributed
News

WATCH: Are these snakes dancing or fighting?

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
25th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO of two large pythons entwined and dancing in a Byron Bay tree has caused mass confusion on social media over whether they were mating or fighting.

Frances Allan captured the intimate moment last Thursday in the bush behind the Suffolk Park Fire Station and posted it to the Byron Bay community Facebook page, sparking a healthy debate over what the reptiles were in fact up to.

To clear things up, local and experienced snake catcher Sue Johnson from Northern Rivers Reptile Relocation confirmed the coastal carpet pythons were two males in combat, fighting for the affections of a nearby female.

"When snakes are reproducing they are very quiet and are normally intertwined on the ground,” Ms Johnson said.

"They don't raise their bodies at all and are quite still. If anyone comes across two male snakes fighting, just watch and be impressed.”

With snake activity increasing coming into Spring, Ms Johnson said the sight was an extremely common occurrence at this time of the year.

"Around the start of September and sometimes even late August is the start of the breeding season for reptiles,” she said.

"It will be fairly intense for the next two months.

"If anyone sees a snake and they aren't sure what it is, or even if they know what it is, keep well away from it - unless it's inside a house or somewhere a little be removed - then call a wildlife cares or professional snake catcher like myself.”

She said it was a busy time of year for snake catchers, with the most common snake call outs being for coastal carpet pythons and eastern brown snakes.　

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    News A BALLINA family is grieving the death of James Hutchins Williams, 24, who was killed when his motorbike collided head-on with a car earlier this month.

    Ballina woman who was 'born into a cult' faces court

    premium_icon Ballina woman who was 'born into a cult' faces court

    Crime Court heard she failed to appear because of "disarray of lifestyle”

    Lismore father-of-two refused bail over alleged assault

    premium_icon Lismore father-of-two refused bail over alleged assault

    Crime Court heard the Lismore man was trying to defend a threatened woman

    Night on the booze led to 'stupid mistake' at Ballina club

    premium_icon Night on the booze led to 'stupid mistake' at Ballina club

    Crime 22-year-old been drinking with mates when they ran out of alcohol