EMERGENCY WARNING: Residents warned take shelter from fire

Fire fighters at the bush fire at Drake. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 1.50pm: THE bush fire burning in bushland in the vicinity of Drake, Tabulam and the Bruxner Highway has escalated to Emergency Warning.

The fire has burnt more than 53,000 hectares and is being controlled.

NSW RFS said there is increased fire activity on the northern side of the fire around the township of Drake, Red Rock Road and Rover Park, north of the Bruxner Highway.

The southern edge of the fire continues to burn towards the area of Poverty Point, Surface Hill and Sandy Creek area.

The Bruxner Highway is currently closed in some locations. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Advice

Residents in the areas of Drake, Red Rock Road and Rover Park should take shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the area of Ewingar, Sandy Place, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, follow your bush fire survival plan and ensure you know what you will do if conditions change.

People in areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Other Information

Drake primary school will be closed on Monday 16 September.

A Disaster Assistance Point will be open at Drake Information Centre, Fairfield Street, Drake between 1:00pm and 4:00pm throughout Monday to Friday.

Tenterfield Disaster Assistance will be open at Tenterfield Council Chambers from 9:00am to 5:00pm throughout Monday to Friday.

You can register your details prior to visiting the Evacuation Centre. Visit the Register Find Reunite site at https://register.redcross.org.au and register for the 'Bushfire in Tenterfield'.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.