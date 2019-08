Due to increased fire activity, Summerland Way is closed between Rappville Rd in the north, and Whiporie Village in the south.

A FIRE is burning is burning out of control near Rappville.

THE Rural Fire Service has issued a Watch and Act notice.

For the latest road closures, motorists should monitor Live Traffic NSW. #nswrfs #nswfires