LIVE UPDATES: 257 homes destroyed in Northern NSW fires

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Watch and Act, remains out of control.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

A state of emergency and total fire ban is still in place.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and QLD border

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.



UPDATE 6.45am: A TOTAL of 259 homes have now been confirmed destroyed following the bush fires in northern NSW since Friday November 8.



NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of impacted properties.

Crews have now surveyed more than 3,100 buildings and confirmed the following losses:

257 homes destroyed, 87 damaged

18 facilities destroyed, 28 damaged

80 outbuildings destroyed, 155 damaged

A total of 2,141 buildings in the direct area of the fire saved

BIA teams are continuing their assessments, and these numbers will change as more remote areas are inspected.



Across the bush fire season to date, a total of 370 homes have been destroyed in NSW, and a total of 6,936 homes have been saved.



UPDATE 6.40am: THE Border Trail, Woodenbong fire is predicted to reach the township of Woodenbong today, NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said.



Severe Fire Danger is predicted for the area today along with continued northerly winds.



"The fire has crossed Mount Lindesay Road to the east and is burning towards Grahams Creek Road in the west," NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said last night.



"If you are in the area of Woodenbong and your plan is to leave, leave now in a southerly direction towards Urbenville.



"If you are in the area of Dairy Flat and Hilderbrands Road, monitor conditions, and now what you will do if the fire threatens."



Stay up to date at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

ORIGINAL STORY: FIRE activity eased overnight and the immediate threat to properties has lowered although conditions are forecast to worsen later today.

NSW RFS said more than 1300 firefighters worked overnight on the 59 bush or grass fires currently burning across NSW at 6am, with 35 not yet contained.

"Five fires remain at the Watch and Act alert level. There's an increased risk of fire today with 8 areas under a Total Fire Ban," NSW RFS said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a Severe Fire Danger Rating almost from border to border today.

The Bora Ridge bush fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap is at Watch and Act level.

The fire is more than 5,200 hectares and is out of control.

North-easterly winds are pushing the fire south westerly towards Bungawalbin and Doubleduke State Forest areas.

The Pacific Highway is open, but visibility may be reduced due to smoke. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Crews are on scene in the Neileys Lagoon Road and Bungawalbin Whiporie Road and Williams Road providing property protection if required.

Advice

If you are in the area Neileys Lagoon, Bungawalbin Whiporie and Williams Road area, Whites Road and New Italy, monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are in the area of Hallwoods Road area, watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

If you are in the area of Boggy Creek Road, Eucalyptus Drive, Swan Bay and east of the Pacific Highway near Turners Road and Red Gate Road, monitor conditions.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information