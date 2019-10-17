Tenterfield fire downgraded to advice

A bush fire burning northwest of Tenterfield has been downgraded from a Watch & Act level to Advice level.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said the Kildare Road fire, which started burning last week, has reignited.

The spokesman said emergency services had received multiple Triple Zero calls, and said firefighters were attending the scene of the fire northwest of Tenterfield.

He said residents are advised to monitor conditions and know what you will do if fire threatens.