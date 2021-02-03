Menu
Crime

WATCH: Alleged firebomber catches fire during brothel blaze

by Greg Stolz
3rd Feb 2021 1:46 PM
Police have released dramatic video footage of two men allegedly firebombing a Gold Coast brothel.

The CCTV footage was released on Wednesday as police ramp up their investigation into the blaze at the Silks on Upton bordello at Bundall on November 10.

An image from CCTV footage showing two men setting fire to a Gold Coast brothel.
Police and emergency services were called around 4.30am following reports of smoke coming from the building.

The building was engulfed in flames upon police arrival and a crime scene was later established.

CCTV footage shows two unknown offenders arrive at the Upton Street address in a silver Honda sedan. Moments later a flammable substance was set alight at the entrance to the building.

The footage also appears to show one of the men's foot catch fire after an accelerant was ignited.

The car is yet to be located.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have information about offence or dashcam vision and was driving along Upton Street, Racecourse Drive or Crombie Avenue between 4am and 4:45am on November 10, to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

