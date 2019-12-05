WATCH & ACT: Bushfire is within 1km of homes

A Watch & Act warning has been issued for a bushfire at Paddys Flat.

UPDATE 3.20pm: A TOTAL Fire Ban has been declared for the Far North Coast, North Coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes, and North Western regions tomorrow, due to forecast hot and windy conditions.



The Total Fire Ban, commencing at midnight tonight, covers the following councils:



Far North Coast (Severe) - Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tweed



North Coast (Severe) - Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, Mid-Coast



Greater Hunter (Severe) - Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter



Greater Sydney Region (Severe) - including the Blue Mountains and Central Coast



Illawarra/Shoalhaven (Severe) - Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly, Wollongong



Southern Ranges (Very High) - Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Yass Valley, Queanbeyan-Palerang



Central Ranges (Severe) - Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Oberon, Orange



New England (Severe) - Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha, Armidale



Northern Slopes (Severe) - Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth



North Western (Severe) - Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, Warrumbungle



The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) provides the following advice:

Under Severe and Very High fire conditions

Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant

Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

ORIGINAL STORY: A WATCH & Act warning has been issued for the Bangala Creek bushfire at Paddys Flat, north of Tabulam, and is within 1km of dwellings.

The warning was issued by the NSW Rural Fire Service just after midday.

It is listed as out of control and has so far burnt through 35 hectares of land.

Northern Tableands NSW RFS said predicted west, south-westerly winds were likely to continue this afternoon and push the fire in an easterly direction towards properties in the Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully areas.

"This fire has potential to produce embers and impact on properties along Paddys Flat Rd in the areas of Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully," the RFS said.

"Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

"If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

"Leaving early is your safest option."

More to come.