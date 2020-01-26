Menu
Brawl Mackay Harbour
WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began about 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the altercation but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

