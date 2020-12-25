Menu
The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
News

Waste levy waved for flood affected areas

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 10:52 AM
The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents getting rid of waste generated by recent flooding across the NSW north coast.

The Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour City, Kempsey, Nambucca and Port Macquarie — Hastings local government areas are included in the waste levy exemptions.

NSW EPA executive director regulatory operations Steve Beaman said thousands of people in NSW are reeling from the effects of the floods impacting their communities.

“Where the emergency has passed in some areas, residents will face a hard and painful clean-up process,” Mr Beaman said.

“To help these communities dispose of their flood damaged goods quickly and safely we have waived the NSW Government waste levy, in levy-affected areas.

“Building materials, furniture and any other flood generated waste is included.

“We know that the effects of these floods will be felt for months to come, and we hope that this streamlined waste process can provide a little relief for those coping after these rains.”

The exemption applies until March 31, 2021 on debris and waste created by local flooding.

The levy will be waived at waste facilities nominated by the councils listed below and local waste facility gate fees may still apply.

Residents should check with their local council for the name and opening status of the nominated facilities, as well as for any specific requirements to dispose of flood damaged waste, noting that flood affected conditions can change rapidly.

Waste facilities will need to ensure the waste is flood generated before they can waive the government’s waste levy.

“We hope this will ease some of the pressure people are feeling after the floods,” Mr Beaman said.

clarence valley council coffs harbour city council waste levy
Grafton Daily Examiner

