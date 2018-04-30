Washout means big night for Sprintcars

NEW PLANS: Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander has rescheduled the Lismore Workers Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America Series grand final to this Saturday night.

THE Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America Series grand final will now be held this Saturday night following a washout at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway at the weekend.

It will be a busy night for the division as the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix will also be held.

"We will run the final of the Driver to America series early in the night to give the drivers enough time to prepare for the 100-lapper,” promoter David Lander said.

There will be a round of heats held before the 20-car, 25-lap feature race to determine who wins the air ticket to the United States in the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series.

After the 25-lap main event another set of heats will be run in the build-up to the 100-lap marathon.

The top 20 points scorers from the premiership rounds of the series held at the Lismore and Grafton tracks during the 2017-18 season have earned the right to race off for the American air ticket.

Michael Butcher led on points from the rounds and will start from pole position.

Late afternoon rain on Saturday forced the series grand final to be postponed.

A full support program also will be held this weekend with racing for junior sedans, production sedans, street stocks, National four-cylinder sedans and lightning sprints.

The annual caravan demolition derby also will be featured to bring down the curtain on the major part of the fortnightly fixtures for the 2017-18 season.