Wash out delays Division 1 softball finals

Sharon Foster pitching for Goonellabah in its softball semi-final at Alber Park, Lismore. Ursual Bentley@CapturedAus

WET weather washed out the Division 1 game between Ballina Sharks and Rous Hotel Rangers, however, all other games went ahead as teams battle out their semi-final games in the Far North Coast Softball Association on Saturday.

Rous Hotel Warriors blasted their way into the Division Red grand final with a masterly batting display, running out winners over Goonellabah Gunnas 19-8 in the major semi-final.

At the bottom of the first innings it looked like we were going to have a close game on hand with Warriors being limited to scoring only two runs to Gunnas' nil.

But from the second innings onwards, Rous unleashed with the bat with hits from Roslynne Forbes, Esther Denning, Elizabeth Cramp, Wes Wilford, Nicole Bel, Sharmeeka McPaul and Betty McPaul.

Rous continued to cause havoc for the Goonellabah side, when a double play involving Susan Johnson at second base throwing the batter-runner out at first and a quick throw from Cramp at first base to Wilford at third base caught the led runner off base for the double.

Johnson was the standout player in the field for Rous being involved in four outs, while Wilford gave his all with three outs.

For Gunnas, Leanne Lovett was outstanding from behind the plate while Jodie Foster made four outs from shortstop and Jamila Pursche taking one of her signature diving catchers at centrefield.

The minor semi-final saw Dodgers Demons and Casino Cougars go head-to-head in an epic battle.

With nothing between the two sides, both teams put on an excellent display of softball, but in the end it came down to the pitching skills of Kayleen Shailes, who stuck out nine batters in the game, giving her team a 6-4 win.

The two teams slogged it out with Demons extending their lead in the third by 5 with Louis Siverwight leading the charge despite a two-down rally by Casino to score three runs.

Dodgers clinched the game in the dying minutes when Zimmermann scored, putting the game just out of Casino's reach.

In the major semi-final of the Black competition, Woodburn Wonders race out to a 4-0 lead after two innings with Carmen Ainsworth, Lucy Creighton and Leia Taylor attacking the ball to give favourites Byron Bay Redsox one hell of a fright.

With Woodburn leading by 4 runs to 1 at the bottom of the fourth innings, an upset was on the cards until Byron found form with the bat.

A massive eleven run rally headed by Terry Currie, Ella Galea, Sarah Knapp, Kerry Northcott and Shannon Knapp overtake Woodburn's tally to win by 12-4.

In the minor semi-final, Ballina Hammerheads proved too strong for Workers Wild Turkeys with a 15-4 win.

Workers started strongly with the bat, scoring four runs with Carmen Thomas leading the attack. But their joy was short-lived with Hammerheads' aggressive batting and base running to score six runs.

Rous Rascals came from behind to win 21-11 against Workers Wild Turkeys and advance to the grand final.

Five strike outs for the game by Workers pitcher Tara Clark and catcher Emily Vidler, four catches to Shay Kelly at centrefield combined with solid batting by Kelly, Vidler, Rhianna Lawton and Naomi Turner saw Workers with a handy lead.

However, a late batting rally by Rous' Lachlan O'Sullivan, Kaitlyn Robinson, and Ashlen Mathie saw the young Rascals score five runs and overtake Workers to leap into the grand final.

In the minor semi-final, Rous Hotel Rouges beat Ballina Gummies 23-16.