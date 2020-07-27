Was there flash flooding near you?
HEAVY rain saw many parks and sporting grounds closed across the Northern Rivers over the weekend.
While some reports of a “mini tornado” were heard, heavy rain was recorded throughout the region.
At Wade Park in East Lismore, water overflowed from the canals and spilled across to the nearby Lismore Thistles Soccer Club fields.
The flooded canal, which is more than 1m deep in some parts, was completely covered over.
It was an excellent example of the State Emergency Service’s warnings of not to drive through flood waters.
So how was the weather at your place?
