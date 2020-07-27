Menu
Wade Park and the adjacent Lismore Thistles Soccer Club grounds in East Lismore were flooded after heavy rain saw the nearby canal overflow. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Was there flash flooding near you?

Alison Paterson
27th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
HEAVY rain saw many parks and sporting grounds closed across the Northern Rivers over the weekend.

While some reports of a “mini tornado” were heard, heavy rain was recorded throughout the region.

At Wade Park in East Lismore, water overflowed from the canals and spilled across to the nearby Lismore Thistles Soccer Club fields.

Looking north along the flooded canal at Wade Park which impacted the adjacent Lismore Thistles Soccer Club grounds in East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
The flooded canal, which is more than 1m deep in some parts, was completely covered over.

It was an excellent example of the State Emergency Service’s warnings of not to drive through flood waters.

Looking south Wade Park and the adjacent Lismore Thistles Soccer Club grounds in East Lismore were flooded after heavy rain saw the nearby canal overflow. Photo: Alison Paterson
By Monday the water which had flooded Wade Park and the adjacent Lismore Thistles Soccer Club grounds in East Lismore had withdrawn to the nearby canal. Photo: Alison Paterson
So how was the weather at your place?

Share your rain and flooding photos from the weekend to news@northernstar.com.au

