24°
News

Man involved in fatal Bruce Hwy crash cleared of dangerous driving

Francesca McMackin | 4th Aug 2017 4:32 PM
The Nissan Patrol swerved across the median strip and into oncoming traffic.
The Nissan Patrol swerved across the median strip and into oncoming traffic. Che Chapman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A JURY has ruled the man who swerved across the Bruce Hwy into oncoming traffic in a crash that killed a Sunshine Coast man was not driving dangerously.

Paul Gerard Crimmins, 59, stood trial in the Maroochydore District Court this week, charged with dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm over the Bells Creek crash on November 27, 2015.

Mr Crimmins was driving with his wife from their Lennox Head home to an 80th birthday party in Caloundra when their Nissan Patrol veered from the left northbound lane, cutting off another motorist who was forced to brake and was hit by the following car.

The Patrol continued, without any sign of braking or attempt to turn the vehicle, across the median gully and went airborne as it mounted the oncoming lanes before slamming into the driver's side of Mr Warren's Toyota Landcruiser.

Mr Warren died at the scene, and two rescue helicopters landed on the highway to transport the injured to hospital.

The crash killed Noosaville man Graeme Warren and severely injured his wife Dianne Warren, along with Mr Crimmins and his wife Gail Crimmins.

The jury returned the not-guilty verdict about 2pm yesterday, after five hours of deliberations over two days.

Mr Crimmins made written admissions to causing the crash, but the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Crimmins was driving dangerously.

Both defence barrister Peter O'Connor and crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court in their closing addresses the only reasonable explanation for Mr Crimmins' swerve was that he lost consciousness.

The prosecution's case hinged on whether Mr Crimmins had any warning before he fell asleep or fell unconscious in the moments before the crash.

Neither Mr Crimmins, Mrs Crimmins or Mrs Warren could remember the moments before the impact, and Mr O'Connor told the jury this week memory loss after a serious crash was common.

Dashcam footage from Mr Crimmins' car and testimony from witnesses including Mr Crimmins and the investigating police officer formed the main evidence base during the trial.

Mr Whitbread suggested in his closing address that dashcam footage showing Mr Crimmins making slight deviations to the left indicated he was becoming drowsy, and the radio becoming louder in the footage indicated he turned the volume up to keep himself awake.

Mr O'Connor said the suggestions were "mere speculation" at best, and said there were plenty of reasons drivers or passengers turned up the radio, if that did happen.

He said Mr Crimmins was a careful and experienced driver, and the only fine in his driving history was for a step on a vehicle that was partially covering a numberplate.

Mr Crimmins declined to comment to the media outside the Maroochydore Court House after the verdict.

Both Mr Crimmins' and Mr Warren's family have watched the trial from the public gallery since it began on Tuesday.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bruce hwy fatal crash sunshine coast

Kidnapped and found badly burnt by the road: Accused in court

Kidnapped and found badly burnt by the road: Accused in...

DETAILS of an alleged attempted murder where a badly burned victim was found on the side of a road at Kunghur have emerged.

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Donate life and give hope, love and inspiration

SECOND CHANCE: Grateful for a second chance at life after receiving a donated kidney, Michael McKeough and Harold Fields reckon how fortunate the community is to have brilliant and caring surgeon Dr William James (centre) at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore.

Kindess of strangers gives people hope

Road work on Bangalow Road to take eight weeks

TRAFFIC FLOW: Roadwork will begin on Bangalow Road next week.

750 metre section of the road will be resurfaced

Local Partners

New doggo serving the community

THREE-year-old black Labrador, Rufus is the newest member to serve the community as part of the Richmond LAC.

Riverfront to receive facelift and become gateway

RIVERFRONT UPGRADE: Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash (second from right) has announced $700,000 towards the beautification of Woodburn's best asset.

Pontoon, jetty, community facilities and even a stage for Woodburn

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

The band's first album is a hit around the country

Cirque Africa in Lismore this weekend

EXOTIC: Highlighted with stunning colourful African costumes, high-energy knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, humorous comedy and vibrant dance routines, every act is teamed with traditional and original modern music.

In a two-hour, one-of-a-kind show

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Sold by Nick Russo prior to auction

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014