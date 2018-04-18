No guarantee champ will run in Winx Stakes

Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman (centre) wins the Bob Ingham Warwick Stakes race during the Might and Power Race Day at Randwick racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, August 19, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

WINX could win her own race and break the record she shares with Black Caviar for consecutive wins when she resumes in the spring.

The Australian Turf Club on Wednesday announced it has renamed the Warwick Stakes to the Winx Stakes when the race is run on August 18.

The $500,000 weight-for-age 1400m race has been won by Winx the past two years as a Group 2 race but it has been elevated to Group 1 status for the new season.

If Winx resumes in the Winx Stakes she will be aiming for her 26th successive win, which would be a new Australian record and second only to the unimaginable feat of Kincesm, the Hungarian mare who won all of her 54 races in the 1870s.

But part-owner Peter Tighe said Winx is no certainty to run in the race named in her honour.

"It is all hypothetical at the moment about what races Winx runs in during the spring carnival,'' Tighe said. "Yes, there is a possibility of her running in her own race but the ownership group don't want to put Chris under any pressure to run her in it.

"We have given no commitment to the club, either. We are happy to receive the honour but made no guarantees about the mare running in the race.

"It is all up to Chris and what he thinks is right for the mare.''

Winx equalled Black Caviar’s mark of 25 straight wins when taking out the Queen Elizabeth Stakes last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Winx won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes last Saturday, extending her three-year winning streak and claiming a world record 18th Group 1 win. She left Waller's Rosehill stables earlier this week for a spell of four to six weeks.

ATC chairman Laurie Macri said it is "fitting for this race to be run as a Group 1 for the time to be named in honour of Winx".

"We thank and congratulate all of her owners, Debbie Kepitis, Peter Tighe and Richard Treweeke, for allowing us to use this new name for one of our Group 1 races.''

Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding said Winx transcends racing into the mainstream of Australian sport and the Winx Stakes will be recognised everywhere.

SYDNEY'S final Group 1 meeting of the season, at Royal Randwick on Saturday, has attracted 116 entries across nine races, including fields of 13 for both majors, the $600,000 Schweppes All Aged Stakes (1400m) and $500,000 Moet & Chandon Champagne Stakes (1600m).

Trapeze Artist is the $2.60 TAB Fixed Odds favourite to score his third Group 1 win of the season in the All Aged Stakes. Proven topliners Brave Smash ($7), Le Romain ($7.50) and Hartnell ($8.50) are the only other runners under double figure odds.

Seabrook, who has raced without luck in the Golden Slipper (fifth) and ATC Sires Produce Stakes (ninth) is the $4.80 favourite for the Champagne Stakes.