Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON-SITE: The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery // Gold Coast Bulletin
ON-SITE: The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery // Gold Coast Bulletin
Breaking

Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

Jessica Paul
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 4:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl is in a critical condition and another four teens hospitalised after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast.

Police officers responded to reports of hooning along Burnside Rd at Ormeau on the Gold Coast at about 1.15am this morning.

A QPS spokesman said police attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at high speed.

Police lost sight of the car until it and a second vehicle were found crashed into a creek bed shortly afterwards.

The 16-year-old Warwick girl was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and was immediately transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A QAS spokesman said the girl remains in a critical but stable condition.

Paramedics also treated another teen from Warwick, two teens from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah for minor injuries.

All four teens were transported to the Gold Coast Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit were ongoing, and were being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

More Stories

crash gold coast warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WORST CASE SCENARIO’: Fury at Qld border decision

        Premium Content ‘WORST CASE SCENARIO’: Fury at Qld border decision

        News THE building industry has been left gutted after Queensland announced it will reopen its border to Canberra.

        ‘Robo-letters' sent to owners of illegal properties

        Premium Content ‘Robo-letters' sent to owners of illegal properties

        Council News THE council is targeting unapproved homes, but one councillor thinks the process is...

        Man accused of burning down beloved cathedral faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of burning down beloved cathedral faces court

        News THE 45-year-old is accused of committing several crimes across NSW in a week.

        Men accused of cultivating $22M worth of cannabis

        Premium Content Men accused of cultivating $22M worth of cannabis

        Crime Police allegedly located 7200 cannabis plants near Lismore