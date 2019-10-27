Warriors set to lure Fifita to NZ with $1m deal

David Fifita is currently the NRL’s hottest property. Picture: Brendon Thorne

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck believes the impact of rising star David Fifita at the Warriors would be great enough for the club to win their first NRL premiership.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal the Warriors are the latest club to enter the race for the Brisbane Broncos teenager, with the New Zealand franchise preparing a $1-million-per-season offer for the damaging forward,

The massive deal would deliver Fifita the richest contract in Warriors history.

The Warriors face stiff opposition, with Fifita being chased by a string of clubs including the Rabbitohs, Roosters, Bulldogs and, of course, his current club, the Broncos.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who knows what it's like to sign a blue-chip contract, having switched from the Roosters to the Warriors in 2016 on a multimillion-dollar deal, said Fifita would be worth every cent.

"I believe so,'' Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"We're very close to being a (premiership) contender, but Fifita is one of those players that can take you that extra step and fill the ultimate package for a club.

"He's a perfect fit for every club. He's got the speed, he's got the power.

"He's a prop, too, but he's got skill. He'd be a massive win for us if we're able to land him.

"But if we do or if we don't, you've just got to go with what we've got here and I'm confident we can do something special in the 2020 season.''

The 2018 Dally M Medal champion said that if he wasn't busy becoming a father and in the midst of a Test campaign with the Kiwis, he would've picked up the phone to the 19-year-old Junior Kangaroos star.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has backed the move to lure Fifita to the Warriors. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

"I don't know him personally, but I would love to try and give him a chat,'' the Warriors skipper said.

"I've seen the media and I got excited myself.

"I asked the coaches, how is this guy going? And he said, you know there's a process, you can't just go and talk to him until November 1.

"You've just got to let it play it out and play to the rules.''

One player Tuivasa-Sheck is certain will be at his club next season is Penrith's promising hooker Wayde Egan.

Egan has been let go by Penrith to forge his career across the Tasman.

"I've heard big raps about him as a hooker, so getting someone like that is always special,'' Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I'm looking forward to getting into some work with Wayde and seeing what we can produce.

"We started last year working out who our key middles are and that's really important, finding our alpha-male and someone who is going to lead the pack.''

