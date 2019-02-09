Warriors in with a chance of upsetting Rous rivals

THE clash between club mates Rous Rangers and Rous Warriors in Far North Coast softball today will be watched with interest as Warriors are within striking distance of Rangers on the pointscore.

Rangers have a solid line-up with power hitters Cheryl Nilon, Susan Clark and Loris Gordon.

In the field, Amy Gordon, Aurora O'Sullivan, Val Dowse, Courtney Oag, Sandy Thompson and the mother/daughter duo of Nadine and Jakira Toniello are normally flawless.

But the underdog Warriors could roll Rangers if they give it their best shot.

Warriors have the experience of Libby Cramp, Alicia Robb and strike pitcher Esther Denning together with a mix of youth in Kaliyah Browning, Sharmeeka McPaul and Wesley Wilford.

The combination of Denning pitching to the 12-year-old Wilford has caused havoc for several teams and today should be no exception.

The match between Goon- ellabah Gunnas and Casino Cougars will feature consistent home run hitters Zac Poulton (Goonellabah) and Lachlan Coe (Casino).

These two boys can pull a home run from any pitch and pitchers Sharon Foster (Goon- ellabah) and Courtney Connell (Casino) would be happy if they can restrict them to a one-base hit.

Goonellabah have been playing well including a big win over Dodgers Demons last weekend.

Jamila Pursche has been impressive with the bat and has come a long way under the guidance of Jodie Foster and Trish Claydon.

Casino are coming off a loss to Warriors last Saturday and will be looking to redeem themselves with a win.

They will look for big games from Mikayla Coe, Jade Pope and the young Oliver Shields.

Ballina Sharks should easily account for Dodgers Demons.

Michelle Lucas has been unstoppable with the bat and in the field and, with her well-drilled side behind her, Sharks should take the two competition points.

In other games this week- end, Byron Bay Redsox take on Woodburn Wonders; Workers Wild Turkeys face Ballina Hammerheads; Wild Turkeys will be hoping to shut out the young Rous Rascals; and Ballina Gummies take on Rous Rogues.

Softball is played at Albert Park, Lismore, on Friday even- ings as well as Saturdays.