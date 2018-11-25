Warriors a standout as softball continues

IN FORM: Rous Warriors pitcher Esther Denning has led her side well this season.

IN FORM: Rous Warriors pitcher Esther Denning has led her side well this season. Marc Stapelberg

WITH three rounds before the Red Division is graded into two groups, teams are jostling for positions in Far North Coast softball.

The top six teams will continue to play in the Red Division, while the remaining four teams will play off in the Black Division.

The only two teams that will be defintely be in the top division are Ballina Sharks and Rous Rangers.

Much will depend on results today with Rous Warriors taking on the gutsy Goonellabah Gunnas; Woodburn Wonders needing a big result against Casino Cougars; and Dodgers Demons and Workers Wild Turkeys both hoping to bounce back after loses last weekend.

Warriors have been a standout side this season, dropping games only to heavyweights Sharks and Rangers.

Pitcher Esther Denning has led the side well with the support of catcher Wesley Wilford, along with quality fielders Bernadette Geary at third base, Libby Cramp at first base and outfielders Sharmeeka McPaul and Roslynne Forbes.

Goonellabah were unlucky last weekend, going down to Casino by two runs.

Zac Poulton has hit four massive home runs in his past two games, two of which were against Casino.

Gunnas will be looking to Poulton and Jamila Pursche to help get runs across the plate, while relying on shortstop Jodie Foster and outfielder Amber Hill to shut down the Warriors batting.

Woodburn should be no match for Casino Cougars as they struggle to get their best team on the field, which is disappointing as they had a solid win over Byron Bay Redsox last week.

Casino have been consistent with the bat and in the field and are one of the rising teams.

Lachlan Coe has been dynamic with the bat with home runs becoming a feature of his game.

Youngster Oliver Shields has come a long way from the junior ranks, turning into a reliable player at second base and consistently getting on base.

The experience of Courtney Connell, Erin Hooten and Emma Shields should prove too much for a depleted Woodburn.

Dodgers Demons and Workers Wild Turkeys were disappointing last Saturday. But with both teams up against strong opposition, Dodgers probably had the better result.

They will rely on Kayleen Shailes, Chris Rose and the mother/daughter duo of Belinda Stratford and Brooke Wilson to work their magic and restrict Turkeys' scoring.

Workers will hope batters Bronwyn Gibson, Lauren Forrester, Shay Kelly and Gaynor Palmer can find the form required to give their team a much-needed win.

In other games this afternoon, Ballina Sharks take on Byron Bay Redsox; Rous Rangers go up against Ballina Hammerheads; Rous Rogues will meet Rous Rascals; and Workers Mighty Ducks will be hoping to turn the tables on Ballina Gummies in Division Grey.

Softball is played at Albert Park, Lismore, with senior games on Saturdays and juniors and Charity Shield on Friday evenings.