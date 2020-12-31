Warnings issued, speed limits enforced during police blitz

EVANS HEAD PATROL: Richmond Police District joined forces with NSW Police Marine Command and rangers from Richmond Valley Council to ensure people were staying safe at beaches and waterways.

Richmond Police District conducted an enforcement operation in and around Evans Head last weekend with Marine Area Command and Richmond Valley Council Rangers.

The joint operation saw officers patrolling the Evans Head coastline and surrounding rivers ensuring safety and compliance.

During this period, 20 Marine Safety Inspections were performed as well as numerous alcohol and drug tests.

Police said they were pleased with the majority of users with only two persons not having a boat licence and another for speeding.

However, numerous other warnings were issued and speed limits enforced.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Kym McPherson said these operations were well received by the local community and will be ongoing as Police and Council continue to work together to keep our beaches and waterways are a safe place for everyone.