Police are warning the public to be aware of the latest scam. Richmond Police District
Crime

WARNING: You have not won a prize ... it's a scam

26th Dec 2018 2:12 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM

POLICE have issued a warning about the latest scam trying to con the public over Christmas.

They said a mobile scam alert is doing the rounds, saying you have won a prize with JB Hi-Fi.

JB HiFi confirmed this is a scam.

Their statement said if you receive a text from "JB" telling you took the Xth place in their Christmas prize draw please ignore it. It has no affiliation with JB Hi-Fi.

"We recommend not clicking the link or providing any details or information to the website it may lead you to.

"Please stay safe and smart especially during the festive season. If in doubt about anything you receive from JB Hi-Fi or "JB Hi-Fi", please ask, we'll certainly help you out."

