WARNING: Workers comp lottery scam hits Northern Rivers

NORTHERN Rivers residents have reported a new scam doing the rounds in the region.

According to Richmond Police District, a number of locals have received information via email or telephone that they have won $100,000 in the Workers Compensation Board Lottery.

"Victims are then requested to deposit money in order to receive their cash prize," police explained on their Facebook page.

"Each time the victim deposits money they are then requested to deposit further money for different reasons.

"This is a scam and people are warned not to deposit money into these accounts that are provided.

"Police advise against depositing monies into accounts of persons not known to you.

"Remember: If it's too good to be true then it probably is."