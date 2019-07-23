Warning: Winter is about to turn ‘bizarre’

Temperatures in parts of NSW could skim close to record July highs on Tuesday. Picture: BSCH.

There could hardly be a starker sign of just how topsy-turvy the winter weather is in parts of Australia.

This morning, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for bushfires in parts of New South Wales with July temperatures set to come close to the hottest ever.

We're in for a "spell of unseasonable warmth" forecasters have warned.

"As bizarre as it sounds midwinter - parts of NSW are likely to see elevated bushfire risk today," the BOM tweeted this morning.

Further south, however, a more average winter continues - although somewhat wild with gales and rain.

Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders said a cold front had passed over the southern states on Monday, bringing 100km/h gusts.

A trough was following behind on Tuesday through South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania continuing that trend.

"It will remain wet and windy for the latter part of Tuesday with a second burst of strong winds making their way through South Australia bringing 100km/h winds again," he said.

As bizarre as it sounds mid #winter - parts of #NSW are likely to see elevated #bushfire risk today. It's anticipated some areas of Greater #Hunter & North Coast could reach Very High #Fire Danger due to warm temps & strong winds. @NSWRFS active fire map https://t.co/NWE9UC1pGr pic.twitter.com/sr2nKCJuHH — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) July 22, 2019

Up to 15mm of rain could fall today in a band stretching across the southern mainland, before conditions ease on Wednesday.

A severe weather warning is in place for Adelaide and much of south eastern South Australia on Tuesday for strong to damaging winds averaging 40-55 km/h and gusts of around 90-110 km/h.

There will be highs of around 15-18C in Adelaide over the next few days with lows of 10C and showers likely up to the weekend.

A similar severe weather warning is in place for central parts of Victoria for later on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday with even fiercer winds particularly on higher ground. A solid snow dumping is also on the cards.

In Melbourne, the mercury will reach around 15C and sink to 7C. Expect up to 15mm of rain today and showers at points during the week.

Hobart should expect grey skies and some showers, highs of 13-16C and a low of just 4C on Wednesday morning. The rain will likely stick around the west coast of the island well into Wednesday.

⚠️ Minor #Flood Warning updated for #Meander River, for Tuesday evening. A further 5-10 mm are forecast for the remainder of Tuesday with up to 15 mm possible in elevated areas. See https://t.co/V9LYfDAYDq for details and updates; follow advice from @SESTasmania. #TasFloods pic.twitter.com/X4ZkVY8H7R — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) July 23, 2019

Heading up to Canberra, conditions improve. Still freezing mornings but reaching 15C on partly sunny days this week.

In NSW, a severe weather warning of damaging winds covers a corridor up through the south east of the state generally following the Great Dividing Range as far north as the Blue Mountains.

The two fronts that affected Victoria and South Australia are heading north bringing two pulses of wind on Tuesday and Wednesday with averages of 60-70 km/h on lower ground, up to 90km/h higher up and in excess of 120km/h in places. The Alps could see blizzards.

The ferocious winds are helping to fuel possible bushfires in the warmer northern parts of the state. Areas around Coffs Harbour and Grafton could reach 26C today and remain in the 20s all week.

The Rural Fire Service is already bringing under controlled a clutch of fires.

Sydney isn't quite that hot, but a high of 24C on Tuesday and around 20C for subsequent days is well above normal, said Mr Saunders.

"Along the east coast, we're in the middle of a spell of unseasonable warmth and on Tuesday, Sydney is forecast to be 8 degrees above average," he said.

The long term July average for Sydney's CBD is 16.7C. But this year the average has been 19.7C. That's 3 degrees above the norm and within spitting distance of last year's 19.9C which made it the warmest July on record.

Only central NSW is expected to be anywhere near to average temperatures within the state.

It's likely to be warm in Queensland with sunny days and highs of 23-26C in Brisbane; lows of 11-12C.

Meanwhile, in Darwin expect 32C and sunny with lows of 18C. In Perth, some rain is likely with the mercury tipped to reach 18-20C with chilly mornings of 5C on Wednesday rising to 10C on Thursday.