Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers are being warned about rough conditions.
Swimmers are being warned about rough conditions. John McCutcheon
Weather

WARNING: Wild weather to hit the coast

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Aug 2019 5:45 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU were planning on hitting the surf this weekend, you might want to reconsider as strong southerly swell is expected to hit the coast.

The Bureau of Meterology has issued a warning about a deep low pressure system over the Southern Ocean forecast to move over the southern Tasman Sea today, where it will remain until Friday, generating a large and powerful southerly swell.

Very heavy surf, with wave heights exceeding 5 metres, may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion from Thursday morning along the New South Wales coast.

Wave heights are forecast to peak during Thursday late afternoon and evening, when wave heights may exceed 6 to 7 metres for central and northern parts of the coast.

South-facing surf zones will be most vulnerable to erosion from the southerly swell.

Conditions will gradually ease for southern parts of the coast early on Friday morning and the remainder of the coast during Friday afternoon.

However, a Hazardous Surf Warning for large and powerful waves will remain current until late Saturday.

Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.

burea of meteorology surf alert
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Water carters warn 'plan now' as big dry continues

    premium_icon Water carters warn 'plan now' as big dry continues

    News CALLS from residents needing a water delivery are increasing by the day, according to local water carter.

    Council to decide fate of the 'disco dong'

    premium_icon Council to decide fate of the 'disco dong'

    Council News Your thoughts on saving the Byron Lighthouse Sculpture

    Regional committee's 'outrageous ambitions' for the region

    premium_icon Regional committee's 'outrageous ambitions' for the region

    News Region takes up 'outrageous ambition' challenge

    Solicitor who will appeal harassment finding quits law

    premium_icon Solicitor who will appeal harassment finding quits law

    News He claims the Judge was "manifestly excessive” in his findings