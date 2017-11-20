Warning: Tunnel will be closed, expect delays

The St Helena Tunnel on the Pacific Highway will be closed tonight and tomorrow night.

The St Helena Tunnel on the Pacific Highway will be closed tonight and tomorrow night. Marc Stapelberg

DRIVERS have been advised that the St Helena Tunnel on the Pacific Highway will be closed tonight and tomorrow night.

Roads and Maritime Services says the north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed between 7pm and 5am for essential maintenance work.

All highway traffic will be diverted onto the Hinterland Way between the Byron Bay Road interchange at Bangalow and the Ewingsdale Road interchange at Ewingsdale.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey as delays of between five and 10 minutes are expected while work takes place.

The tunnel will be operational during the day.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.