WARNING: 'Today is not the day for lighting fires'

Mike Knott

THE New South Wales Rural Fire Service is urging the Northern Rivers community to stay vigilant for fire amid a severe fire danger rating.

Superintendent Michael Brett said with today's heightened fire risk and a total fire ban in place, the NSW RFS is pleading with people not to light fires.

"Today is not the day for lighting fires,” Supt Brett said.

"We need a lot of vigilance from the community right now. We're dry and we need rain.”

Supt Brett said crews had already attended an illegal pile burn earlier this morning, and reminded residents a total fire ban was in place, meaning there are to be no fires lit.

During total fire ban conditions, no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended.

This includes incinerators and barbecues which burn solid fuel such as wood, charcoal or heat beads, and no general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

"If you are a landholder with a fire on your property, you must make sure all fires are completely extinguished,” Supt Brett said.

There are currently a number of incidents across the Northern Rivers, but Supt Brett said the greatest focus has been on the Busbys Flat Road fire near Rappville.

Supt Brett said there are currently crews from the NSW RFS and Forestry working to contain the fire.

"The weather is quite good at the moment, but we do have a concern the winds will pick up this afternoon,” he said.

Supt Brett said if members of the community see an unattended fire they should call 000.

"We are currently also investigating a smoke sighting near Homeleigh,” he said.

"There is some smoke around the region, so people are going to see it, but we just want to remind people to be vigilant.”

Supt Brett said if people see any suspicious activity surrounding fires, such as persons or vehicles leaving the scene of a fire, to contact police and 000.