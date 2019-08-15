WARNING: Stay away from 'dangerous and unstable' dunes

Beach goers are being warned to stay off the dunes as high tides caused erosion at Suffolk.

Beach goers are being warned to stay off the dunes as high tides caused erosion at Suffolk. Queensland Government

BEACH-GOERS are being warned to stay away from sand dunes at Suffolk Park after abnormally high tides last month resulted in erosion.

Byron Shire Council said members of the public have been ignoring the warnings and are taking down barricades and continuing to use the access paths.

The dunes are on Crown land that is managed by the council and staff have been monitoring the situation for several weeks, stabilising with sandbags in a number of areas and closing several beach access paths.

The council's Coastal and Biodiversity coordinator, Chloe Dowsett, said it's very important that people heed the warning signs in place, saying the dunes are unstable and dangerous.

"We have put up signs, barricades and tape to warn people of the dangers of the eroded dunes and it is so disappointing that people are ignoring this," Ms Dowsett said.

"Unstable dunes are very dangerous and unpredictable, particularly along the steep, eroded face.

The council is asking people to avoid the dunes at the Macgregor Street access where there is a steep drop.

There is also a seat that is not stable and for public safety council has removed it and will reinstate it when the dune rebuilds.

"The sand will return in time but until this happens people need to be mindful of steep dunes and avoid letting children play directly underneath," Ms Dowsett said.