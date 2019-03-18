WARNING: Severe storms bringing large hail, damaging winds

SEVERE thunderstorms developing over the Northern Rivers are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds.

The effects could be widespread and may include Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle and Yamba.

Severe thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers. BOM

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:15 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.