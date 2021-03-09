Warning: Online scammers selling fake Bluesfest tickets

Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers have warned punters on online scammers.

A post on the festival's social media confirmed that the only way to resell tickets to the festival is via Moshtix.

"It's unfortunate that we have to share a warning of fake ticket scammers, but in recent weeks we have seen an influx of these type of comments on our posts," organisers posted on Tuesday morning.

"As a standard Bluesfest policy, we do not allow our Facebook pages to be used for ticket resales.

"All comments related to buying and selling tickets will be removed.

"We cannot guarantee entry at the festival if you have purchased a ticket anywhere other than through our ticket provider, Moshtix."

As per the festival's policy, ticketholders most show valid photo ID with the same name and date of birth details as those printed on their tickets to gain entry to the event.

"The validity of any ticket offered for resale on third party websites, such as Viagogo, Facebook, eBay or Gumtree, cannot be guaranteed," organisers said.

"Tickets may not be resold or offered for resale at a premium (including via online auction sites) or used for advertising, promotion or other commercial purposes.

"If a ticket is used in breach of this condition, it may be cancelled without refund and the ticket bearer may be refused admission."

• Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm), April 1 to 5.