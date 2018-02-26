WARNING: Oil smoke poses health hazard

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate. Marc Stapelberg

THE NSW Ambulance service has issued a health warning following a fire at a macadamia processing plant in Alstonville today.

The blaze which broke out around 11am this morning is still well alight and causing a thick plume of black smoke to smother the area.

NSW Paramedics have advised the public to stay away from the area in order to avoid respiratory issues until the area is clear.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said residents should avoid the area.

"It would be advisable for residents to remain in doors until the fire brigade have the blaze under control and the air is clear," she said.

"Anyone suffering with respiratory issues should seek medical help immediately."