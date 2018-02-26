Menu
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.
News

WARNING: Oil smoke poses health hazard

Samantha Poate
by
26th Feb 2018 4:30 PM

THE NSW Ambulance service has issued a health warning following a fire at a macadamia processing plant in Alstonville today.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.
The blaze which broke out around 11am this morning is still well alight and causing a thick plume of black smoke to smother the area.

NSW Paramedics have advised the public to stay away from the area in order to avoid respiratory issues until the area is clear.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said residents should avoid the area.

"It would be advisable for residents to remain in doors until the fire brigade have the blaze under control and the air is clear," she said.

"Anyone suffering with respiratory issues should seek medical help immediately."

Lismore Northern Star
