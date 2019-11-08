Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warning of delays as strike action grips Brisbane Airport

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS could face delays as airport workers take industrial action at Brisbane Airport this morning.

Organised by the Transport Workers Union, airport staff will be protesting against the casualisation of their workforce from 11am today.

"Airport workers are protesting today at the forced part-time, insecure, casual work they endure while airports make billions of dollars in profit," the union said on Facebook.

A Brisbane Airport media spokeswoman said the airport was aware of the protests.

"We don't expect it to make an impact on the airport," she said.

"They won't be in the terminal.

"They generally congregate outside the domestic airport and have never had an impact. 11am is not a peak time and there won't be an impact on planes or travellers."

airport strike brisbane airport editors picks transport workers union travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have warned that conditions are worsening and the bushfire is out of control.

        New camp tailor made for autistic kids

        premium_icon New camp tailor made for autistic kids

        News Fun for the kids, and a well-deserved break for mum and dad

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Musician's emotional gig for daughter after 'horrific' crash

        premium_icon Musician's emotional gig for daughter after 'horrific' crash

        Whats On The event will be held at Ballina this weekend

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Are tiny homes the answer to the region's housing crisis?

        premium_icon Are tiny homes the answer to the region's housing crisis?

        Business Introducing Northern Rivers Tiny Homes

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM