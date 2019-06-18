WARNING: Mumps outbreak at Queensland school

A Townsville high school warned one of its students has contracted the highly contagious disease mumps.

Kirwan State Hight School today notified parents and carers the student was resting at home and advised any other unwell students to stay at home.

According to Queensland Health there have been seven confirmed cases of mumps in Townsville this year, with the last reported on May 20.

The department said mumps was an infection of the salivary glands caused by the mumps virus.

One third of people with mumps experience no symptoms.

When symptoms are apparent, they include swelling of one or more salivary glands, high fever, loss of appetite, tiredness and headache.

Mumps virus protein in cultured cells.

Swelling of salivary glands tend to reach maximum size within two or three days but return to normal size within a week.

For males, tenderness in the testicles may occur, while females may experience abdominal pain.

Typically no treatment for mumps is required but paracetamol will reduce pain and fever.

Mumps are spread by direct contact with either saliva or droplets from sneezes and coughs. The most infectious period for mumps is usually about two days before or four days after the onset of the illness.

People can be contagious for up to a week before or nine days after the swelling of salivary glands.

Those without symptoms can also pass on the disease.

The mumps vaccination is offered for free as part of the National Immunisation Program Schedule.