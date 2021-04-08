WARNING: Minor flooding on Richmond River

Minor flooding is occurring at Bungawalbyn and Coraki.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday has caused river level rises along

the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers. A minor flood peak was observed along the Wilsons River

at Lismore around 07pm Wednesday.

This flood water combined with water from the Richmond River has caused minor flooding at

Bungawalbyn and Coraki.

The Richmond River at Coraki is approaching a peak near its current level of 3.52 metres.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to peak near 3.20 metres around 10am Thursday with minor flooding.

At Coraki:

Possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbyn Creek with extensive rural inundation

southwest of Coraki.

Water reaches the top of the riverbank near the Coraki Caravan Park.

At Bungawalbyn:

Minor flooding of low-lying roads and rural areas.

What you need to do:

Residents and visitor to low lying coastal caravan parks need to monitor the situation closely and prepare to relocate.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES

Northern Rivers Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website.

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as furniture, as

high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential

medicines and clothes with you

Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life

threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Latest River Heights for the Richmond River:

For more information:

Listen to your local ABC radio station, follow the NSWSES on Facebook or

www.ses.nsw.gov.au

Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or www.myroadinfo.com.au

Rural animal and livestock assistance, contact Local Land Services

Wilson River, Lismore

The Wilsons River at Lismore fell below the minor flood level (4.2 metres) around 11pm

Wednesday. No further flooding is expected at Lismore for this event.

People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least 1⁄2 metre

higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope.

Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to

river rises.

A number of low lying rural roads will be flooded.

Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following

locations may still be affected as the water drops:

At Lismore:

Minor is at 4.2m (Rowing Club Gauge)