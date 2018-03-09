WARNING: Man attempts to entice child

Lismore Detectives are appealing for assistance after a child approach in Lismore on Wednesday.

About 4.05pm on Wednesday March 7 a child was walking on Bridge Street Lismore, across from the Winsome Hotel. The child was approached by a male person on foot who tried to entice the child to go with him. The child reacted well to the incident and alerted an adult. A female may have witnessed this incident and tried to distract the male as the child left the area.

Lismore detectives have commenced an investigation. The man is described as being 35-45 years old, dark complexion, possibly Pacific Islander, dark short cut Afro-style hair, wearing a dark shirt, long pants with a distinctive 3D style snake tattoo on his left hand (maybe a cloth covering).

Detectives are particularly interested in speaking to the woman who witnessed this incident. However if anyone has any information about this incident please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E279939695 #LismoreCrime