Warning: King tides will cause flooding in Ballina

File photo of a car driving through king tide floodwaters in Ballina.
File photo of a car driving through king tide floodwaters in Ballina. Doug Eaton

BALLINA Shire Council has warned motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides causing flooding of some local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

Drivers are also reminded that saltwater can cause damage to vehicles and body work.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

