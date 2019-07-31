Menu
Ballina Shire Council is warning motorists of potential king tides impacting roads.
Council News

WARNING: King tides might impact Ballina roads

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Jul 2019 12:00 PM

BALLINA Shire Council is encouraging motorists to drive safely over the coming days with king tides could lead to to minor flooding of some local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that salt water may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar Street, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River Street, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina
  • North Creek Road, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Road, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum.

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or contact Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

