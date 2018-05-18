Warning issued after whooping cough case in primary school

Parents are being warned to get their children vaccinated for whooping cough.

THE North Coast Public Health Unit is reminding people to get vaccinated and take care after there was confirmed case of whooping cough at one Northern Rivers primary school.

On Wednesday, Byron Bay Public School issued a warning to parents, explaining that a student had been diagnosed with the infectious disease.

Whooping cough starts like a cold and progresses to bouts of coughing that can last for many weeks.

Coughing spreads the infection to others nearby and it can be especially dangerous for babies.

Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit, Paul Corben, said from a public health perspective, whooping cough was one of the more difficult illnesses to deal with.

"It's not like things like measles or some of the other things we vaccinate against, where once you vaccinate against the condition or somebody has had the illness themselves then they have long lasting protection,” he said.

"That's not the case with whooping cough. If you contract whooping cough you'll develop some protection, also if you are vaccinated you'll develop some protection without getting sick, but that wears off over time.

"That's one of the reasons the vaccination schedule for whooping cough is so busy.”

The recommended vaccination schedule for whooping cough is:

Booster vaccination for a pregnant woman at 28 weeks"with the main purpose of protecting babies”

Six weeks old

Four months old

Six months old

18 months old

Four years old

And in Year 7 at school.

"What we see with whooping cough is we have periodic waves of infection moving through communities because we have a build-up of susceptible people overtime,” Mr Corben said.

"Communities where there is lower vaccination rates are lower we see higher rates of disease because there are more susceptible people.

"In communities where vaccination rates are low, like the Byron Shire and the Bellingen Shire, they have high rates of disease.

"Adjoining communities like Ballina and around Coffs Harbour, that have higher vaccinations rates and see lower incidence of disease.”

Mr Corben if parents were concerned their child had contracted whooping cough, they should take them to a doctor.

"There are a lot of reasons why people cough a splutter and at this time of the year there's a lot of respiratory viruses floating around and we are moving into influenza season,” he said.

"It's a good idea to know what you are dealing with, so if you child is coughing get them along to see a doctor.”

If untreated, whooping cough can be infectious for three weeks.

"Stay away from school, if kids or anyone are unwell they shouldn't go to school, work or child care until their symptoms have resided or they are no longer a threat to other peoples health,” Mr Corben said.