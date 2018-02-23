Menu
Heavy rainfall is predicted in the next few hours.
Critical Alert

WARNING: Heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding

23rd Feb 2018 1:08 PM

A SEVERE weather warning for heavy rainfall for parts of the Northern Rivers has been issued

The NSW Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 24 hour rainfall totals of 100mm to 120mm being likely, with isolated heavier falls possible.

A deep coastal trough over the far northeast of the state combined with a moist onshore flow is producing steady rain over the area, especially adjacent to the Queensland border with isolated heavy falls.

While the rain is expected to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours, the heaviest falls are expected to ease during Saturday morning.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Hastings Point, Numinbah and Tyalgum.

Rainfall figures recorded in the last 24 hours since 11:20am include: Numinbah - 101mm, Rous River - 75mm, Tumbulgum - 50mm, Bald Mountain - 93mm, Upper Brunswick - 33mm, Yelgun - 44mm, Terania Creek - 42mm, Goonengary - 50mm.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region Controller, Mark Somers said: "There are an increased number of local roads and causeways that may be affected by flash flooding in the Northern Rivers area. We strongly advise motorists to drive to conditions and never drive through flood water."

Never drive, ride or walk in floodwater.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call NSW SES on 132 500

