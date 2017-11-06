WARNING graphic content: Outrage over decapitated joey

This photo of a decapitated joey was posted in the Nimbin Hook Ups Discussion Board Facebook page.

THE discovery of a decapitated joey at Nimbin has sparked outrage - and concern about who, or what, could have done it.

Michelle Lea posted on the Nimbin Hook Ups Discussion Board's Facebook page last night: "Found outside Jarlanbah this afternoon, there was no blood and no head in sight. Any ideas what could have happened to this joey?”

Her post attracted a lot of reactions.

Joe Gaugia wrote: "Thylacine? I'm serious. I saw a family of healthy ones not far from there 14 years ago.

"My father was a bush man, I owned a .22 before my 10th birthday. I'm familiar with the native flora and fauna and I've seen thylacines with my own eyes. No, they weren't mangy foxes. No, they weren't large feral cats in strange light. They were thylacines. They're not extinct.”

Tarang Bates agreed with the possibility, and said she had seen Tasmanian tigers "not far from Jarlanbah ... just up the hill, maybe 1km away.”

But Di Tessmer said still would be blood and the "head would not have been sliced off”.

Other commenters said the joey could have been killed by wild dogs, or by someone cutting it up for dog food.

Philip Collings said foxes were known to "decapitate animals and drink their blood”.

Heather Wardell agreed: "Fox did this at my place. I saw it chase the wallaby down.”

And so did Margaret Berry, who wrote: "When I was a kid the foxes got our ducks and they took the heads and left the bodies intact. Gruesome, I was three and that image has never left me. The bodies were not mangled at all.”

David Rigby had another theory: "Could it be the elusive Nimbin Panther?”

Tash Myers did not discount that possibility, saying she had seen the panther in the area before.

But Julie Firkins said the joey's death was "deliberate and disgusting”.

Bev Gardner wrote: "Poor baby. Definitely looks more likely human with knife than animal because the bones are cut cleanly.”

Nicki Clarke posted: "It's obviously had the head chopped off. I have no idea why a sick individual would do this act of cruelty.”

Dave Turner said he took a wallaby's head "clean off” a few weeks ago with the sharp edge of his bullbar.

"These things happen often,” he said.

However, by a "process of elimination”, Tash Myers said the joey's death was not caused by another animal.

"The rest of the body is too clean, an animal would have left claw marks,” she wrote.

"Well, a fox or wild dogs would of, not sure about our elusive panther. That could probably rip off a head with no claw marks anywhere, but the cut is too clean and straight.”