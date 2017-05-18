Warning for 4WD users who destroy our dunes

The Office of Environment and Heritage, and National Parks and Wildlife, are sick of 4WD users damaging sand dunes.

AUTHORITIES are reminding irresponsible 4WD users who continue to drive on the dunes in Broadwater National Park they face penalties or prosecution.

National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Brian McLachlan said there has been an increase in unlawful activities in the dunes areas by an element of 4WD users.

"It is unfortunate that some people continue to disregard signs and damage fragile dunes by driving on them," Mr McLachlan said.

"People are reminded that it is not permitted to drive on the dunes of Broadwater National Park.

"Only the intertidal beach area is available for registered four wheel drive vehicles to use.

"Motor-bikes, three-wheeled tricycles, quad bikes and 'dune buggies' are prohibited.

"The beach below High Tide mark is managed by the Richmond Valley Council including the designated dog exercise area.

"We are working with Richmond River Council and the Police to curb this escalating issue.

"Damage also contributes to erosion and is time consuming and expensive to repair.

"NPWS rangers undertake regular patrols and people caught in unauthorised areas face a $300 penalty."