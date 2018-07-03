Menu
Dangerous surf conditions have prompted warnings to boaters to not cross river bars. Jay Cronan
WARNING: Dangerous surf alert issued to boaties

3rd Jul 2018 2:01 PM

DANGEROUS surf conditions along the Byron coast have prompted Roads and Maritime Services to issue an alert to boaters.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued the warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions today.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

RMS said every skipper was responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. they advise skippers to:

  • Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'
  • Ensure the boat and its equipment was suitable for the conditions
  • Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan
  • Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

Offshore boating safety:　www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/offshore.html

Lifejackets:　www.lifejacketwearit.com.au

Live　vision of bar crossings:　www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/webcams/web-cam.html

Official forecast:　www.bom.gov.au/nsw

BoM maritime-specific advice:　www.bom.gov.au/marine/about/four-vital-checks.shtml

Boating safety images:　www.flickr.com/photos/nswmaritime/

　

