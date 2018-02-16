WARNING: Dangerous coastal conditions this weekend

SURFERS, boaters and rock fishermen are being warned of dangerous surf this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has a warning out for surf and swell conditions that are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming all along the coast.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
- Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.