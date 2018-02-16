WARNING: Dangerous coastal conditions this weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a dangerous surf warning for much of the NSW coast for the next few days.

SURFERS, boaters and rock fishermen are being warned of dangerous surf this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a warning out for surf and swell conditions that are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming all along the coast.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that: