WARNING: BOM, SES advise possible hazardous weather ahead

STORMY WEATHER: As rain continues to hammer the Northern Rivers, canals in Lismore are reaching peak capacity. Photo: Alison Paterson

BATTEN down the hatches, there’s more heavy weather ahead.

As rain continues to bucket down across the region and damaging winds bring down branches, residents and visitors are urged to stay vigilant about possible flooding on the Northern Rivers.

HEAVY WEATHER: The Bureau of Meteorology and the State Emergency Service are predicting more rain and possible flooding for the Northern Rivers and urge everyone to remain vigilant. Image supplied BOM and SES

On Sunday morning the Bureau Of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service announced that after a brief reprieve, as the worst of the weather moves into southeast Queensland, the system will drift south again with conditions in northern NSW likely to deteriorate through Sunday night and Monday.

They are warning of heavy rain, damaging winds, flash and riverine flooding, along with hazardous beach and marine conditions are all possible in parts of the north.

Residents and visitors to the area are urged to closely monitor warnings and updates over coming days.

On Saturday afternoon the Lismore City SES posted on special media they had attended seven call-outs so far.

“Rain has eased across our catchment over the last six hours, with no more than 22mm recorded at Nashua,” the post said.

“Average rainfall remains below 5mm per hour at all gauges. Streams in the upper catchment at Nimbin, Repentance and Upper Wilsons Creek are showing small increases of between 30cm to 50cm. This water will take at least 24 hours to reach Lismore City.

“We have had a total of 7 jobs today and yesterday with it being an almost even split between leaking roofs and trees down. This small number is good to see as it tells us that the community has been preparing well for the rain and that makes us happy.”

