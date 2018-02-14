WARNING: Beware of fake FACS workers

Police have released EFIT composite images after a Queanbeyan family was visited last week by two people claiming to be FACS caseworkers.

Update 2.36pm: Police have released EFIT composite images after a Queanbeyan family was visited last week by two people claiming to be FACS caseworkers.

Investigators from Monaro Local Area Command have commenced inquiries into the incident and have released EFIT images of two people who they believe could assist with the investigation.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance and in his 30s. He had a slim build with a fair complexion with short dark hair and a prominent nose. He was last seen wearing a business shirt and trousers.

The woman was also describes as being of Caucasian appearance and in her 20s, with a medium build and a tanned complexion. She had medium-length curly hair with a dyed streak and was last seen wearing an orange blazer with a dark-coloured skirt.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police and Family and Community Services (FACS) have issued the warning to the public after a Queanbeyan family was visited last week by two people claiming to be FACS caseworkers.

About 4pm on Friday February 9, a man and a woman attended a home in Karabar, near Queanbeyan and spoke to a mother who was home with two babies.

Police were told the man and woman claimed to be FACS caseworkers and produced what appeared to be an identity card. They stated they were there to check on the welfare of the children.

The mother stated the children were asleep and told the pair she could call them to return when they woke, however the pair stated they would wait.

A short time later the mother presented the children to the pair in the lounge room. After checking the children and their bedroom, the pair left the home.

The woman became suspicious of the visit and contacted Queanbeyan FACS who confirmed they had no record of the visit from any of their caseworkers and the matter was reported to police.

Investigators from Monaro Local Area Command have commenced inquiries into the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Monaro Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Grey said while there have been no other reports of a similar incident, the visit is disturbing as the family have no known interaction with FACS or police.

"If in doubt of a government worker's identity, members of the public should ask to see their identification. FACS have confirmed that all caseworkers in the Southern District carry photo ID with their name, job title and FACS logo and will always present this when visiting a family.

"If still in doubt, contact the agency involved or contact police who will attend and verify their bona fides, said Det Chief Insp Grey.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.