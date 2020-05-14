Warning as new virus ‘hot spots’ declared

People travelling into Queensland from three areas interstate will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they were declared COVID-19 hot spots.

People travelling into Queensland from three areas interstate will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they were declared COVID-19 hot spots.

QUEENSLAND Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has declared three areas in Victoria as COVID-19 hot spots, forcing anyone who has travelled to the state from those regions to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A hotspot is declared if the region has had 10 or more cases of the novel coronavirus in a two-week period.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: Richard Walker.

Dr Young late today announced Wyndham City, Moorabool Shire and Melton City in Victoria would be made hot spots to enforce people travelling into Queensland from those areas to enter into 14 days' quarantine as part of public health measures.

An abattoir in Victoria has been linked to about 90 cases of the new virus.

WorkSafe Victoria has launched an investigation into the outbreak at Cedar Meats Australia, in Melbourne.

After a day of zero new cases of the coronavirus in Queensland, Dr Young made a border restrictions direction by declaring the three new hot spots.

A series of hot spots in NSW named on April 11 have been removed after remaining free of new cases of the virus for two successive incubation periods.

The Cedar Meats Abattoir in Melbourne has been shut down after a Covid19 cluster. Photo: Jake Nowakowski.

Under Dr Young's direction, exemptions to the quarantine order can only be issued at her discretion in exceptional circumstances, such as on compassionate grounds, or if the person is judged to be "essential for the proper functioning of the state".

Only 16 of Queensland's 1052 known cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are considered active.

Seven people are being treated in Queensland hospitals with the virus, including three in intensive care.

The active cases are based in Brisbane, Cairns and on the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

More than 145,000 tests have been carried out in Queensland for the new virus, amounting to 2693 tests per 100,000 people.

About 95 per cent of the diagnosed Queensland cases acquired the infection while travelling overseas, interstate or through a close contact with a confirmed case.

But the source of infection for 43 cases has been unable to be traced.

Two cases remain under investigation.

Worldwide, more than 4.4 million people have been diagnosed with the new virus and at least 298,000 have died, including six Queenslanders.

Originally published as Warning as new virus 'hot spots' declared