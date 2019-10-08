Dog owner's warning after family pet left paralysed

NEAR MISS: Sarah McKendry is urging owners to look after their pets this season after her dog Dayzee had a run-in with a brown snake.

WARWICK resident Sarah McKendry is urging pet owners to be vigilant this spring as snake bites turned a stroll into a matter of life and death.

Miss McKendry's dog Dayzee had only left her side for 15 minutes on Wednesday, when, upon returning, she started panting and screaming with bite marks on her leg.

"She got so weak, she couldn't hold herself up. Her gums went white and she started drooling," Miss McKendry said.

"After 20 minutes she seemed herself again, but if we had thought she was OK, she would have died."

Miss McKendry, who's 38 weeks pregnant, couldn't drive Dayzee to the vet herself, but quickly enlisted the help of her mother.

"I thought I was going to go into premature labour, I was bawling my eyes out," she said.

"On the drive, I kept saying to her that she had to stay alive meet her human sister."

Vets confirmed Dayzee had been bitten by a brown snake four times, and Miss McKendry blamed the "vicious" attack on the drought, warning other owners to watch out.

"It was a very vicious and aggressive kind of attack," she said.

"With how dry it is, they come closer to where they can find water."

Dayzee is safe at home now, with some paralysis.

Miss McKendry knows how easily she could have lost her if she hadn't been as cautious.