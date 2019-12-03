Warm welcome to summer

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot across the Northern Rivers for the first week of summer. Lismore will top 38c, while 40C is predicted for Casino.

GET READY for some high summer heat on Friday with temperatures predicted to top an eye-watering 38C.

Following a hotter-than-average spring, Lismore will greet the summer season with high temperatures.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the remainder of today will see temperatures hit 31C.

The smoke haze which choked the region this morning will continue into tomorrow, with BOM warning residents to take care of the smoky conditions.

Skies will clear on Thursday for a spate of sunny days, before becoming partly cloudy over the weekend.

However despite a wet few days last weekend, don’t get excited.

While there is rain predicted throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday, this is only a 20 per cent of less than a mm.

While cloudy, the weather for the carols on Sunday should be pleasant.

Temperature wise Thursday is predicted to hit 35C, before increasing to a sweltering 38C on Friday.

The weekend will be cooler, with 31C on Saturday and dropping to 27C on Sunday.

Monday will rise slightly to 28C to welcome what BOM is hoping will be a cooler week.

Lismore’s forecast:

Wednesday: 14C rising to 33C during the day. Smoke haze predicted.

Thursday: 14C rising to 35C during the day. Sunny conditions.

Friday: 15C skyrocketing to 38C during the day. Sunny conditions.

Saturday: A warm 17C rising to 31C during the day. Party cloudy with 20 per cent chance of 0mm.

Sunday: 16C rising to 27C during the day. Partly cloudy with 20 per cent chance of 0mm.

Monday: 14C rising to 28C during the day. Partly cloudy with 10 per cent chance of 0mm.

Across the region:

Wednesday: Ballina 31, Byron Bay 29, Casino 36, and Tenterfield 28.

Thursday: Ballina 32, Byron Bay 30, Casino 38, and Tenterfield 30.

Friday: Ballina 35, Byron Bay 32, Casino 40, and Tenterfield 32.

Saturday: Ballina 29, Byron Bay 27, Casino 35, and Tenterfield 31.

Sunday: Ballina 26, Byron Bay 25, Casino 28, and Tenterfield 24.

Monday: Ballina 27, Byron Bay 25, Casino 31, and Tenterfield 29.