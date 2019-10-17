Menu
CLEAR SKIES AHEAD: Perfect spring time weather predicted for the show.
What will the weather be like for the Lismore show?

17th Oct 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
IF YOU are attending the Lismore Show this year, make sure you take along some sunscreen because it's going to be very sunny.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, sun protection is recommended during daylight hours, with a very high UV index predicted for all three days.

But what weather can we look forward to?

BoM said plenty of fluids will be essential for Thursday, with the weather for day one of the show being hot and humid.

Thursday will see a maximum temperature of 33C, and a minimum of 15C, and the day will be partly cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening.

North-westerly winds will bring the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening, with thunderstorms with the potential to become severe.

Friday will be slightly cooler, with a maximum of 27C amid a sunny, clear day, while the temperature will increase for Saturday, with predictions of a maximum temperature of 31C.

