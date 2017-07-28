Warm and windy could herald early bushfire season

TAKE CARE: The NSW Rural Fire Service has issues a reminder to landholders to inform neighbours and the local fire authority if they plan to burn this weekend due to warm and windy conditions.

WARM and windy conditions predicted for the weekend have prompted the NSW Rural Fire Service to issue a reminder to landholders before they strike a match.

In a tweet, the RFS said, "a reminder that landholders who wish to burn off must notify their neighbours and local fire agency of the intention to burn at least 24 hours before burning. Please also take note of any advice given by local fire agencies. Failing to provide notification may mean your neighbours call Emergency Triple Zero (000) to report your fire and local fire authorities may take action.”

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting mid-20s for Lismore and other part of the region, RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said the lack of rain and the dry undergrowth were a cause for concern.

"Obviously we have not have rain for a significant period of time,” he said.

"It's all starting to dry out and we expect landholders to consider conditions before they burn off to notify us and talk to us about their intentions.”

Sup Brett said the weekend prediction of warm and windy was a real issue if landholders did not consider, and put in place, preventative measures if the fire got out of hand.

"We want landholders to be mindful of weather concerns as there is potential for strong winds and high temperatures,” he said.

"At the end of the day, while we encourage them do burn-offs, it's all about safety and they need to consider the worst possible case scenario.”

Landholders who undertake burn-offs without informing neighbours and the RFS could face fines, he said.

"We do ask them to talk to us because anyone who does not notify us in breach of legislation and we pursue them according,” he said.

Meanwhile the BOM have reported the El Nino Southern Oscillation remains neutral which can see an increased fire danger in south-east Australia

Further information is available here www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP or by calling your local Fire Control Centre www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fcc