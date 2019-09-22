Menu
TWEED RAIDERS: Waratahs celebrate after taking out the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Shez Napper
Sport

Waratahs win in a hockey upset

22nd Sep 2019 2:58 PM
WARATAHS have taken out the Far North Coast A-grade men's hockey major premiership in their first season in the competition.

The Burringbar-based team defeated minor premiers Coraki 3-1 in the grand final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday.

Matt Scurr put Coraki in front in the first quarter after some outstanding work by Tyler Gaddes.

James Walker equalised for Waratahs by flicking the ball high into the net off a well-worked penalty corner variation.

Kieron Walker added another two goals in the third quarter, a field goal and a penalty stroke conversion.

Bailey Powell, Mitch Dunstan and Mitch Scotcher combined to create scoring chances for Coraki but were denied by strong defence, especially from Waratahs goalkeeper Zac Grace.

The Tweed team made it hard for themselves with several players receiving cards - at one stage they were down to nine players on the field.

Grace, who was outstanding in the net, received the Chris Buchanan Medal as player of the match.

Other men's grand final winners:

Reserve grade: Northern Star

B-grade: Ballina

C-grade: East Lismore

Lismore Northern Star

